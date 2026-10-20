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'Plan B': Mumbai Police change strategy in Tiger Shroff shooting case

Tue, 20 October 2026
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A Mumbai Police team which took custody of three individuals involved in firing gunshots at actor Tiger Shroff's car stayed overnight in Kota with them despite obtaining their transit remand.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police received instructions to follow ‘Plan B’ for transporting the accused. As a result, the police reportedly changed their original plan to take the accused to Mumbai overnight and decided to stay in Kota to avoid travelling at night. It will return to Mumbai on Tuesday.
 
Ramswaroop, the SHO of Railway Colony Police Station where the three have been kept, said a tight vigil was mounted in the night.
 
"Since the incident is very serious, security is being maintained as per the usual procedure. I was here throughout the night. The CCTV cameras are directly connected to the police headquarters," he said.
 
Local police nabbed the three individuals in the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express at Kota Railway Station on Monday morning.
 
Two were identified as Ritik, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat. The third is a juvenile.
 
Kota city police handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai.
 
According to the police, Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.
 
On Sunday evening, at least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.
 
According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car.

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