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Pakistan General Heads Makkah Pact

Tue, 20 October 2026
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11:27
Pakistan Army Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood/X
Pakistan Army Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood/X
Retired Pakistan Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood will take charge as the first secretary general of the Makkah Defence Alliance secretariat in Riyadh.

The tri-lateral military pact signed in August includes Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. An attack on any member country is deemed as an attack on all three, according to the agreement.   

Once among the top contenders as Pakistan’s army chief in 2022, General Mahmood retired in 2023. He has served as director general in the analysis directorate at the ISI and commanded the Peshawar-based XI Corps near Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US forces, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Commissioned in to the Baloch Regiment in 1987, he commanded an infantry division in North Waziristan where the Pakistan army has engaged in counter-terrorism ops. He also served as president of the National Defence University.

His father Lieutenant Colonel Raja Sultan Mahmood was killed in the 1971 War with India in East Pakistan.

As the first secretary general, he will be responsible for setting up the institutional infrastructure of the defence alliance and giving it direction in the early days of its inception.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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