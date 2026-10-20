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No change in US policy on Ukraine: Rubio

Tue, 20 October 2026
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said his country has not changed its policy in terms of weapons aid or intelligence sharing towards Ukraine.

Rubio, who landed in Mumbai this afternoon at the start of a three-day India visit, told reporters that the US wants to end the Russia-Ukraine war because of mounting loss of life and the risk of the conflict spreading to other places.

Rubio said the United States had not changed its policy in terms of weapons aid or intelligence sharing with regard to Ukraine.

"The president made it very clear, and there are no such changes. So none of that has changed. And I see reporting that it has, which is not accurate," he said.

Rubio said many countries had requested missile interceptors from the US.

It is the "most in-demand product" right now in the defence field, he added.

"When a country doesn't get interceptors from the United States, it's not because we're denying. We have our own. We have minimum standards that we have to meet internally in our base presence all over the world.

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