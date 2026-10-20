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Nine injured in fire at 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla

Tue, 20 October 2026
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A fire broke out in an electrical duct of a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area early Tuesday morning, leaving nine people, including three children, injured, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 6.53 am at Kohinoor HDIL Building No. 5 in Kurla West, where flames spread along electrical wiring and duct installations before fire brigade personnel brought it under control at 7.21 am, they said.

According to a civic official, eight residents suffered suffocation as thick smoke engulfed the structure, while one person sustained an injury to his right leg.

The injured, including a five-year-old boy, two teen girls and a senior citizen, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, he said.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, power company, a 108 ambulance service and ward staff were mobilised for assistance, officials said.

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