Muslim influencer cancels garba performances after threats

15:19

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Social media influencer Javed Khan cancelled his scheduled Garba performances in Jaipur on October 17 and 18 following alleged threats from members of Hindu outfits over the participation of a Muslim artist.



Khan alleged that members of two organisations had warned the event organisers that they would stage protests and disrupt the programmes if he was allowed to perform.



He also returned the advance payments he had received for the events.



Khan said the organisers had received phone calls warning of protests and possible disruption if he performed.



"Attending the event was not a problem for me, but they could have disrupted it after I left. Those attending the Garba would have suffered. So I thought it was better not to attend if my presence was creating so much controversy," Khan said.



He said many people had made preparations for the Garba events but were disappointed because of the alleged opposition.