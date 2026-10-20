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Modi burns Ravana effigy at Dussehra celebrations in Delhi

Tue, 20 October 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in Vijaya Dashami celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Delhi.

During the celebrations, PM Modi participated in the traditional Ravana effigy-burning ceremony, marking the festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

"Ramrajya signifies a system of governance free from discrimination--a realm where justice prevails, and everyone is afforded equal opportunities. In such a system, the purpose of authority is not merely to rule, but to ensure the welfare of the people... Serving the poor and the marginalized must remain our highest priority. The life of Lord Ram offers us a profound lesson: no matter how great the crisis or how daunting the challenge, we must not rely on others. We must recognise our own potential, trust in our own resources, transform our resolve into strength, and forge solutions through our own hard work... Today, we too must move forward, guided by this very mantra. We have set before us the goals of a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat....," Modi said at the Dussehra celebrations.

Earlier today, the PM wished the people of the country on the occassion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my sincere wish."

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