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MBBS student found hanging in hostel room in UP medical college

Tue, 20 October 2026
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12:17
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 24-year-old fourth-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said on Tuesday.

Shagun Saini, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, was found hanging in her hostel room at Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrajpur under the Mansurpur police station area on Monday evening.

Superintendent of police (City) Amrit Jain told reporters that the police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The police broke open the door of the room and found the student's body hanging from the ceiling fan. The body was sent for postmortem examination, and an investigation is underway, he said.

The student's family has been informed about the incident.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been ascertained, the police said.

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