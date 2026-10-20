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Manipur: Shutdown over killing of 3 Meiteis hits normal life

Tue, 20 October 2026
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12:05
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Normal life was affected on Tuesday with closures of markets, educational institutions and business establishments in five valley districts of Manipur due to a statewide 48-hour strike called by a civil society group to protest against the killing of three Meiteis by suspected militants.

Public transport remained off the roads, but a few private vehicles were seen plying.

Most markets, educational institutions and business establishments were closed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Members of the Native People Committee Manipur in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads and staged protests against the killing of three firewood collectors at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago.

The organisation called for the bandh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Security has been tightened in and around the state capital as a precautionary measure, a police officer said, adding that no untoward incident has been reported this morning, but protesters held demonstrations in some areas.

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