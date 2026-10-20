Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Manipur: Kuki man shot dead day after 3 Meiteis' killings

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
21:40
File image
File image
A 45-year-old man was shot dead by suspected militants in a forest area in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am when Paolen Khongsai of P Molding village and another person were collecting bamboo shoots, they said. The other man escaped the attack.

This came a day after suspected militants ambushed 14 Meitei firewood collectors in the same district, killing three of them.

Protesting Tuesday's killing, the Committee on Tribal Unity has called a 24-Hour total shutdown in the district from midnight over the killings of civilians from the Kuki community.

In a statement, the committee said the continued suffering of the Kuki people -- marked by loss of lives, destruction of homes, forced displacement and persistent insecurity -- demands urgent attention.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home
LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties
Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kick-started a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence
Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Mumbai, affirmed that the US policy on weapons aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine remains unchanged. He stated that President Donald Trump is "frustrated and angry" over false...

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to challenge the extension of their judicial custody. They were initially detained on October 13 for allegedly...

Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels
Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X.