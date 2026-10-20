Low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains forecast in several TN districts

21:27

With a low pressure area likely to be form over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in several districts including the state capital during the next 24 hours.



According to a latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday at 1.40 pm, an upper air cyclonic circulation that lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast on Monday is likely to intensify into a low pressure area over the same region during next 24 hours.



The weather department further said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts and Puducherry and Karaikal area during the same period.



The IMD has issued an orange alert, a forecast of very heavy rainfall above 11 cm, in these districts.



Heavy rain is also likely in Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.