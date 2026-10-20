Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Just like Ravan is burnt, eliminate drug abuse from our motherland: V-P Radhakrishnan

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
21:26
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu hold a bow and arrow to burn the effigy of the demon king 'Ravana' during the 'Dussehra festival' celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday/Sumit/ANI Photo
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu hold a bow and arrow to burn the effigy of the demon king 'Ravana' during the 'Dussehra festival' celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday/Sumit/ANI Photo
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday made a strong pitch for action against the growing menace of substance abuse among the youth, dubbing it a "modern social evil" that threatens the health, potential and future of the country.

He urged the people to unite to eradicate drug abuse.

"Just as we burn the effigy of Ravan to symbolise the victory of good over evil, let us resolve to finish the evil of drug abuse in our motherland," Radhakrishnan said, addressing a gathering on Vijayadashami at the historic Luv Kush Ram Leela here.

While the vice-president spoke in English, his speech was interpreted in Hindi.

He said the burning of Ravan's effigy represents overcoming the internal vices of anger, greed, jealousy and ego that degrade human character.

He referred to the national emblem to remind people that truth and righteousness will ultimately prevail over falsehood.

At the Luv Kush Ram Leela, the 'Ravan Dahan' (burning of Ravan) featured a dramatic sequence in which the effigy screamed "Hey Ram" after being struck by Lord Ram's arrow, followed by a monologue urging people to confront the evils within themselves.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home
LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties
Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kick-started a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence
Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Mumbai, affirmed that the US policy on weapons aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine remains unchanged. He stated that President Donald Trump is "frustrated and angry" over false...

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to challenge the extension of their judicial custody. They were initially detained on October 13 for allegedly...

Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels
Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X.