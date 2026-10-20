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JNUSU ends 17-day hunger strike after JNU agrees to revoke rustication of students

Tue, 20 October 2026
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The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has ended its 17-day hunger strike after the university administration agreed to revoke the rustication of student office-bearers and withdraw FIRs against students, according to minutes of a meeting held on October 19.

The minutes, signed by Dean of the School of Social Sciences (SSS) Vivek Kumar and student representatives, listed a series of decisions on the students' demands, including a review of the Chief Proctor's Office (CPO) manual, withdrawal of proctorial inquiries and the constitution of committees to examine various issues.

In a separate notice dated October 19, the university said Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had directed the administration to revoke the rustication of five students with immediate effect. The students have been advised to pay their respective fines immediately.

The five students are Aditi Mishra, K Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali and Nitish Kumar. The first four names are the current office bearers of JNUSU and the last is the former JNUSU president.

The meeting also decided that all FIRs against students would be withdrawn. Proctorial inquiries initiated during protests against rustication and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, as well as a hostel infrastructure protest, would also be withdrawn.

A committee comprising a JNUSU office-bearer and an elected member will be formed to review the contentious clauses of the CPO manual and recommend their removal.

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