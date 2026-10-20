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Japan Launches Ambitious Mars Mission

Tue, 20 October 2026
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ISRO's Mars Orbiter spotted Phobos -- the largest of the two natural satellites that orbit around Mars -- in 2014.
ISRO's Mars Orbiter spotted Phobos -- the largest of the two natural satellites that orbit around Mars -- in 2014.
On Tuesday morning, one of the most ambitious expeditions in spaceflight took off from Japan's Tanegashima island.
The Mars Moons Exploration or MMX mission embarked on a five-year voyage and hopes to return in 2031 with samples from Phobos, one of Mars' moons.
'Russia tried sending a craft to the Martian moon in 2011 with a similar goal of bringing back fragments of Phobos, but it failed. Though Phobos and its sister moon, Deimos, have been photographed by spacecraft since the 1970s, no probe has yet been there, nor has any space agency retrieved samples from Mars or its moons,' The Wall Street Journal reported. 
'MMX is expected to take about a year to reach Mars and its moons. It will spend months studying Phobos from afar using the many instruments crammed inside,' The Wall Street Journal reported. 
'When the spacecraft gets to around 40 meters from Phobos's surface, likely sometime in late 2028 or early 2029, a rover built by the French and German space agencies will pop out and spend 100 days scouting the terrain before the craft makes its landing. The compact rover is named Idéfix, a nod to the small but ferocious dog in the Asterix comics,' The Wall Street Journal reported. 
-- REDIFF NEWS

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