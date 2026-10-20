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Jailer 2 Ranks No. 2 at Global Box Office: Variety

Tue, 20 October 2026
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A fan performs aarti of the poster of Rajinikanth outside a movie theatre during the celebration of the release of superstar Rajinikanth's new movie, Jailer 2, in Chennai on October 15. Photograph: ANI Photo
A fan performs aarti of the poster of Rajinikanth outside a movie theatre during the celebration of the release of superstar Rajinikanth's new movie, Jailer 2, in Chennai on October 15. Photograph: ANI Photo
Jailer 2 was the second-biggest film in the world over the October 16-18 weekend, grossing $31.2 million, according to Rentrak estimates, Variety reported.
Paramount's Street Fighter, with $51.1 million, topped the box office charts
Jailer 2 grossed an estimated$23.5 million across its four-day extended opening. That is the third-highest four-day start on record for a Tamil-language film, Variety noted.
Resident Evil followed Jailer 2 with $22.6 million, followed by Other Mommy at $17.9 million and Verity at $17.6 million.
Street Fighter marks Bollywood action star Vidyut Jamwal's Hollywood debut.
-- REDIFF MOVIES

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