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Jackie Shroff makes first public appearance after firing on Tiger Shroff

Tue, 20 October 2026
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Actor Jackie Shroff/File image
Actor Jackie Shroff/File image
Actor Jackie Shroff attended the road-naming ceremony honouring late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri alongside Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, just a day after the firing attack on his son Tiger Shroff.

The event was held in Mumbai on Monday and marked the first public appearance of the actor after the incident. In the pictures and videos circulating online, Jackie is seen posing alongside Fadnavis and other attendees at the event.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from a train in Kota in Rajasthan on Monday, a day after the firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area.

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