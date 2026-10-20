It's a matter of 'deep concern': Jaishankar on West Asia crisis

15:54

The situation in West Asia remains a matter of "deep concern" and India will support all efforts to promote peace through dialogue and diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday during talks with his counterpart from the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



Al Nahyan, who is also the deputy prime minister of the UAE, landed in Mumbai on Monday night on a two-day visit. His trip to India comes amid a fresh wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia reportedly by the Houthi militants.



In his televised opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar also made a mention of how the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has significantly enhanced bilateral trade and economic ties.



"The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy," he said.