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United States President Donald Trump, right, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their famous spat in The White House, February 28, 2025

'If the United States will support Putin, I mean, it's unbelievable. It's a tragedy. It's a historic mistake and a big tragedy,' the Ukrainian president added.





Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to negotiate the future of Ukraine.Putin proposed the talks could take place on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in China next month when he spoke to Trump on October 9.Putin suggested the meeting during a phone call with Mr Trump on October 9.On Monday, Trump told reporters that he would do it. 'Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine... We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearisation,' he said.Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, aconfirmed that while no plans had yet been set, talks were ongoing.'There is no clear understanding yet regarding ⁠the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place,' Peskov told'If the United States will officially take the side of Russia, of course if these two countries will be together, of course we will not prevail and we will not be able to stand,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the American television network NBC.