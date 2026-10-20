Indian Scientists Explain How Matter Survived The Big Bang

11:16

Two Indian scientists have deciphered the mystery of how matter survived the Big Bang, leading to the formation of planets, stars and eventually life on earth .

Dr Rishav Roshan, a research fellow from the University of Southampton, and Dr Sudipta Show from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, have pinpointed a 'decoupled heavy neutrino that prevented all the matter in the universe from being eliminated within moments of the Big Bang.

Within those first crucial seconds, Dr Roshan and Dr Shaw explain, 'something happened that gave matter an advantage. This slight tipping of the scales allowed matter to defeat antimatter, creating the conditions for the first hydrogen nuclei to form just minutes later,' The Times, London reported.

'While heavy neutrinos produced the initial surplus of matter over antimatter,' The Times reported, 'the decoupled variety, which is particularly long-lived and slow to decay, served to slow the expansion of the universe.'

'As the cosmos cooled after the Big Bang, the particle lived long enough that it temporarily took over the energy density of the universe and triggered a matter-dominated period,' Dr Roshan told The Times.

'This paved the way for a phenomenon known as "big bang nucleosynthesis" to take place. Within just 20 minutes of the universe's birth, the building blocks for all the matter in the modern universe had been formed,' The Times reported.

'Once the universe had cooled enough, another 380,000 years later, this paved the way for the first full hydrogen atoms to form, allowing for the birth of the first stars.'

Dr Roshan has a Master's from Jamia Millia in New Delhi and a PhD from IIT Guwahati. He has been at the University of Southampton since 2023. Dr Show has a PhD from the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad. You can read their study here: https://inspirehep.net/literature/3214556