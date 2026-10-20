Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 3 crore seized, one arrested in Haryana's Hisar

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
21:19
File image
File image
A team from the Hisar police on Tuesday raided a factory on the Mallapur-Asrawa road and seized approximately 5,000 kilograms of firecrackers packed into 633 cartons.

According to the police, the estimated market value of the confiscated firecrackers is around Rs 3 crore.

One individual, identified as Kapil, a resident of Hisar, was arrested.

The police, in a statement, said that the premises where the firecrackers were being manufactured were originally intended for a plastic-granule production unit.

It is alleged that the factory owner had rented out the facility to the accused for Rs 80,000 per month for the purpose of manufacturing firecrackers. Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the factory and discovered the large cache of firecrackers.

A case has been registered at the Adampur police station regarding the illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers.

The arrested individual will be produced before a court, where the police will seek his remand to gather more information regarding the manufacturing, storage, and supply chain of the firecrackers, the police said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home
LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties
Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kick-started a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence
Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Mumbai, affirmed that the US policy on weapons aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine remains unchanged. He stated that President Donald Trump is "frustrated and angry" over false...

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to challenge the extension of their judicial custody. They were initially detained on October 13 for allegedly...

Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels
Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X.