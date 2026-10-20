Illegal firecrackers worth Rs 3 crore seized, one arrested in Haryana's Hisar

21:19

File image

A team from the Hisar police on Tuesday raided a factory on the Mallapur-Asrawa road and seized approximately 5,000 kilograms of firecrackers packed into 633 cartons.



According to the police, the estimated market value of the confiscated firecrackers is around Rs 3 crore.



One individual, identified as Kapil, a resident of Hisar, was arrested.



The police, in a statement, said that the premises where the firecrackers were being manufactured were originally intended for a plastic-granule production unit.



It is alleged that the factory owner had rented out the facility to the accused for Rs 80,000 per month for the purpose of manufacturing firecrackers. Acting on a tip-off, the police team raided the factory and discovered the large cache of firecrackers.



A case has been registered at the Adampur police station regarding the illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers.



The arrested individual will be produced before a court, where the police will seek his remand to gather more information regarding the manufacturing, storage, and supply chain of the firecrackers, the police said.