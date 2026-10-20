Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in parts of Andhra from Oct 20 to 23

18:45

The IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 20 to 23, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.



The Met Department said heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, said an official release.



"Heavy rain likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema," it said.



According to the weather department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, continued to persist.



Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours.



The trough extends from the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast to north coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level.