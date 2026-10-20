Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in parts of Andhra from Oct 20 to 23

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
18:45
image
The IMD on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 20 to 23, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

The Met Department said heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, said an official release.

"Heavy rain likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema," it said.

According to the weather department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, continued to persist.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours.

The trough extends from the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast to north coastal Andhra Pradesh at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home
LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties
Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kick-started a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence
Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Mumbai, affirmed that the US policy on weapons aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine remains unchanged. He stated that President Donald Trump is "frustrated and angry" over false...

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to challenge the extension of their judicial custody. They were initially detained on October 13 for allegedly...

Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels
Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X.