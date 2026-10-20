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Gwyneth Paltrow to play first lead role on TV with Netflix's 'The Apology'

Tue, 20 October 2026
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12:18
Pic: Getty Images/Rediff archives
Pic: Getty Images/Rediff archives
Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow is teaming up with Another Round Oscar-winner Thomas Vinterberg for her first-ever lead television role with The Apology, which has received a two-season order at Netflix.

The A24 drama series, will feature the Shakespeare in Love star, an Oscar winner, as Evelyn Amspoker, whose son was murdered 18 years ago in a cold case that gripped the nation.

"When a stranger suddenly appears and confesses, justice finally seems possible until Evelyn and her husband, Caleb, learn the killer may get off with a reduced sentence. Faced with that unbearable truth, Evelyn and Caleb decide to take matters into their own hands."

The show hails from creator, showrunner and writer Joe Murtagh of The Woman in the Wall fame and Vinterberg. Joe Hipps of Cut To executive produces alongside Murtagh, Vinterberg and Paltrow, reported Variety.

Paltrow is known for her work in movies such as Emma, Shakespeare in Love, The Talented Mr Ripley, Iron Man and Marty Supreme.

On TV, Paltrow had a five-episode arc on Glee as Holly Holiday and a supporting role in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician.

This is the first time that she is leading a project on the small screen.

The announcement for the project comes at a time when Netflix has been in the headlines for a major shake-up at the company, which saw chief content officer Bela Bajaria ousted and replaced with Peter Rice. 

Head of film Dan Lin has also left the company which is laying off about 1,000 people. 

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