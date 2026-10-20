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'Great to be back in Mumbai': US envoy to India Sergio Gor arrives with Rubio

Tue, 20 October 2026
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US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai alongwith US State Secretary Marco Rubio and said that he looked forward to a "productive visit" in India to advance US-India ties. 

In a post on X, Gor said, "Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend @SecRubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing U.S.-India ties."

In another post on X, the US envoy to India welcomed the arrival of US State Secretary Marco Rubio, who arrived in the city alongwith his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio. 

He said, "Welcome back to India!"

Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 

Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar met the US Congressional delegation in Mumbai, discussing trade, energy, security and technology ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's official visit to India for talks on strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepJasonSmith, @DavidSchweikert, @RepStefanik, @RepOgles and @RepFriedmanCA in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India-US ties."

"Specifically discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo-Pacific cooperation," he added.

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