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Goa-bound flight suffers delay after hoax bomb threat

Tue, 20 October 2026
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18:08
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A Goa-bound IndiGo flight carrying about 145 passengers from here was delayed on the runway for almost five hours on Monday after receiving a bomb threat just before takeoff, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax.

According to official sources on Tuesday, the IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 5.40 pm was fully prepped and ready for departure, before "information was received regarding a bomb threat," the sources added.

Subsequently, bomb threat procedures were initiated. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted thorough checks.

The prescribed security procedures were carried out, including the anti-sabotage check.

The threat was found to be a hoax after thorough searches, they said.

Subsequently, the flight departed at around 10.30 pm, the sources added. 

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