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Fire breaks out in multiple factories in Delhi; no casualties

Tue, 20 October 2026
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13:16
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A fire broke out in multiple factories housed in a building near Peeragarhi Chowk in outer Delhi early Tuesday, prompting the deployment of several fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties were reported, and the fire was contained by 10.30 am, while cooling operations were underway, the officer said.

The fire department received a call regarding the blaze at 5.40 am in the Jwalapuri area, following which three water tenders, three water bowsers, a breathing support vehicle and two quick response vehicles were rushed to the spot.

The fire affected factories on different floors of a building comprising a basement, ground floor and four upper floors, spread over approximately 300 square yards, the officer said.

"While a rubber mat manufacturing unit in the basement was affected, the ground floor housed a helmet manufacturing factory. The first and second floors housed factories manufacturing shoes and shawls," the officer of the DFS said.

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