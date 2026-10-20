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Fire breaks out at department store in South Mumbai

Tue, 20 October 2026
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11:52
Representational image
Representational image
A fire broke out at a prominent department store on Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, civic officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an alert about the blaze at Amarsons store near Breach Candy Hospital around 8 am, following which at least four fire engines and additional firefighting tenders were dispatched to the site, an official said.

Personnel from the police, the public works department (PWD), a 108 ambulance, BEST, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward staff were also mobilised to the spot, he said.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials said, adding that further details about the fire were awaited.

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