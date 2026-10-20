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Fadnavis meets Marco Rubio at Gateway of India

Tue, 20 October 2026
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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis interacting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) at Gateway of India, as US envoy to India Sergio Gor looks on./ANI Photo
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis interacting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) at Gateway of India, as US envoy to India Sergio Gor looks on./ANI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present during the meeting.

US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India, where the US Secretary is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat, an important energy hub. Along with Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, were present.

Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar met a US Congressional delegation in Mumbai and discussed trade, energy, security, and technology ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's official visit to India for talks on strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepJasonSmith, @DavidSchweikert, @RepStefanik, @RepOgles and @RepFriedmanCA in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India-US ties." 

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