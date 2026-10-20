Don't try to find small faults, see it with an open mind: Yash on 'Ramayana'

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Superstar Yash, who has co-produced and stars in Ramayana as Ravan, has urged fans to watch the film with an "open mind" and not try and find small faults with VFX as the film is their attempt to tell an Indian story to the world.



The film's starry cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Arun Govil as king Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra; Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.



Yash, known for films such as KGF and Toxic, said he came on board for Ramayana as he was impressed by the grand vision of co-producer Namit Malhotra.



"Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this, he has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform... One thing I will tell you, please don't try to find small faults: VFX, this, that. It will never happen again if we lose people like him now. It will take more years; we will go back in time.



"So, let's see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request to all my well wishers, fans, every cinema fan, Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Malayalam industry, Tamil industry, and Hindi industry: For once, let's us come together and show the world," Yash said at a pre-release event of the movie in Hyderabad last night.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part One will release worldwide on Diwali 2026. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally.



Yash said only a person like Malhotra can have the "passion, dedication, determination and madness" required to realise a grand vision like Ramayana.



"As an Indian, I am telling you, we need to protect this guy. It's our responsibility because this man was comfortably doing business in LA. Every time I met him, he always said, 'We all are doing so much and Indians have done so much, but we should do something for our Indian film industry and I want to do it. I am getting Oscars, but I am not happy. I want our country to be placed at that level and that's the day I am going to be happy.' This is what he told me."



At the event, Ranbir described Ramayana as a special film.



"Some stories are not just told, they live deeply within us. Ramayan is one such story. Playing 'prabhu' Shri Ram was an incredible emotional journey for me. It reminded me what it truly means to have strength, courage, compassion, forgiveness and gratitude in your heart and to always choose what is right," Ranbir said, adding that he hopes the film takes audiences to the stories they grew up listening to from their grandparents and parents.



Ranbir also praised "childhood friend" Malhotra for being part of this journey with him. He also praised the director, and his co-stars.