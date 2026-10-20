Distressed by crop loss, daughter's unpaid fees, farmer dies by suicide

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However, a prolonged break in rainfall reportedly damaged the crop.



One of his daughters is pursuing medical education, but her fees had reportedly not been waived despite an application, even as the government announced fee concessions for children of drought-affected farmers.



The financial burden arising from crop failure, outstanding loans and his daughter's educational expenses had reportedly left him distressed, assistant police inspector Bodhankar of Limbgaon police station said.



He said that Kshirsagar went to his farm on Monday afternoon, recorded a video on his mobile phone and uploaded it to social media. His relatives and police launched a search for him after the video came to their notice.



However, he was found hanging at the farm by the time the police arrived at the scene, the official said.



In the video, Kshirsagar made an emotional appeal to the district collector, asking why he had not benefited from any loan-waiver scheme and his daughter's medical college fees weren't waived despite an application.

Distressed by crop failure and unpaid medical college fees for his daughter, a 46-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Latur district after posting a video appeal to authorities, police said on Tuesday.Before taking the extreme step at his farm in Borgaon village on Monday, Shankar Abanrao Kshirsagar posted the clip online, asking why he hadn't received government relief despite losing his soybean crop to a dry spell.According to the police, Kshirsagar had cultivated soybean on his small piece of land, hoping for a good harvest.