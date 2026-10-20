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Disclose BJP leader's name or...: Shiv Sena to Jarange over Rs 500 cr claim

Tue, 20 October 2026
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19:33
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange/File image
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange/File image
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Lakhe Patil on Tuesday threatened to file a defamation suit seeking Re 1 in damages from Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange after the latter alleged that Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had received Rs 500 crore from the BJP.

"If you know the details of the alleged payment, you must also name the BJP leader who gave you this information," Lakhe Patil said, giving Jarange until Wednesday evening to disclose the name.

He was responding to Jarange's Dussehra rally speech wherein he claimed that a BJP leader had told him that Eknath Shinde had secured Rs 500 crore from the BJP and funnelled it via his son and MP Shrikant Shinde.

"Jarange is acting at the behest of someone within the BJP. He should reveal the source of his claim that the money had been routed through Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde," Lakhe Patil said in a video statement.

He also accused Jarange of compromising the sanctity of the Narayangad pilgrimage site by making the allegations there, claiming that the activist was being used as a tool by certain people.

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