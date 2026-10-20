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Denied money to purchase car, man slits his father's throat with grinder

Tue, 20 October 2026
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10:09
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 55-year-old father by slitting his throat with an electric stone-cutting grinder over a financial dispute in Palghar city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

"Preliminary findings suggest that Mohanlal Parmar and his son Mukesh Parmar quarrelled frequently regarding proceeds from the sale of a property in Mumbai and demands by the accused son for money to clear debts and purchase a car," said Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The victim ran a utensils shop in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Following a heated argument with his father, Mukesh left his apartment on Sunday afternoon.

"He purchased a new electric grinder used for cutting tiles and slabs from a hardware shop. After returning home, he used the heavy-duty power tool to brutally slit his father's throat, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene," police said.

The crime was uncovered later when the victim's younger son repeatedly tried calling his father without success.

"He sent an acquaintance to check on the apartment. Upon arriving, the family friend discovered Mohanlal Parmar lying dead in a pool of blood with horrific neck injuries and immediately alerted the local authorities," police said.

Police tracked down Mukesh Parmar within an hour, leading to his arrest from Bharuch in neighbouring Gujarat.

The accused was remanded in police custody for five days on Monday. Further investigation is underway.

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