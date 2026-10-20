Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP's Saurav, Ashutosh move HC against judicial custody

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
18:55
CJP leaders Saurav Das (right) and Ashutosh Ranka (middle)/ANI Photo
CJP leaders Saurav Das (right) and Ashutosh Ranka (middle)/ANI Photo
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Tuesday approached the Delhi high court seeking an urgent hearing against the extension of their judicial custody.

Das and Ranka sought a night hearing in the high court, which is shut this week due to Dussehra vacation.

A newly-appointed Special Executive Magistrate at Mandir Marg police station on Monday ordered their judicial remand for two more days after they were produced before him.

They were taken into custody on October 13 after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site, and were sent to five-day judicial custody.

"We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait," CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said in a post on X.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home
LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties
Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kick-started a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence
Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Mumbai, affirmed that the US policy on weapons aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine remains unchanged. He stated that President Donald Trump is "frustrated and angry" over false...

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to challenge the extension of their judicial custody. They were initially detained on October 13 for allegedly...

Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels
Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X.