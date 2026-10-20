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CJP leaders' trespass case transferred to Crime Branch

Tue, 20 October 2026
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CJP supporters hold the tricolour as they gather near Connaught Place during the tiranga march, in New Delhi on Friday./ANI Photo
CJP supporters hold the tricolour as they gather near Connaught Place during the tiranga march, in New Delhi on Friday./ANI Photo
The Delhi police on Monday transferred the trespassing case against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to its Crime Branch unit, shortly after their judicial custody was extended by two days, according to police sources.

An FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223A (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 332 (house-trespass to commit an offence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Another FIR was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

The police have now transferred the case to the Inter State Cell unit of Crime Branch for further investigation.

Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody on October 14 by a special executive magistrate for allegedly trespassing into private premises to reach Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest site a day before, and violating bonds requiring them to maintain peace.

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