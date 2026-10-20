Bollywood actors being targeted for publicity: Maha minister

10:16

Bollywood actors are being targeted for publicity and to spread terror but the Maharashtra government will defeat all such efforts, state minister Sanjay Shirsat said on Monday in the backdrop of the firing incident on Tiger Shroff.



Speaking at a press conference here, the Shiv Sena minister said the state government has taken serious note of the incident, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had visited the spot and also met Shroff.



"Strict action will be taken in this case. Efforts are going on to spread terror. Actors from Bollywood are being targeted for publicity. But the government will not let this happen. The government will uproot all such efforts," Shirsat said.



Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.



During the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state between 1995 and 1999, when BJP leader Gopinath Munde was home minister, police had succeeded in breaking the back of gangs, resulting in many criminals fleeing the country, Shirsat said.



He also hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for criticising DCM Shinde for not meeting the kin of slain Thane leader Pradeep Purnekar.



"Sanjay Raut has made a baseless statement. If Eknath Shinde had gone there, then they (Raut and opposition) would have said he went and pressured the Purnekar family. So Pratap Sarnaik went there," Shirsat said.



No member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena met Purnekar's family for more than a fortnight after the September 29 murder. Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik visited the slain leader's house on Saturday and asserted the ruling party was fully behind them to secure justice.