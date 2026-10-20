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Badrinath shrine to shut for winter on November 16

Tue, 20 October 2026
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18:29
Pic: ANI Photo
Pic: ANI Photo
The portals of the revered Badrinath Dham, often hailed as 'Bhu Vaikunth,' will officially close for the winter season on November 16 at 9:37 pm, following the commencement of the winter season, the temple authorities announced.

The sacred Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Badri Vishal, draws lakhs of pilgrims annually during the Char Dham Yatra. 

With the onset of harsh winter weather in higher altitudes of Uttarakhand, the closing ceremony marks the culmination of the annual pilgrimage season.

Badrinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams, incarnations of Lord Vishnu. 

Badrinath town is also part of the Panch Badri temples, including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple.

The Badrinath temple is divided into three parts, which are the Garbha Griha or the sanctum sanctorum, the darshan mandap where rituals are conducted and the Sabha Mandap, where pilgrims assemble.

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