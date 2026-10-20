Are Pak bureaucrats deserting their country?

17:41

IMAGE: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that a number of serving Pakistani bureaucrats are planning to settle abroad, particularly in Portugal, reported Pakistan's The Express Tribune newspaper.





Many bureaucrats have moved to Portugal, USA, Canada, UK and Europe in the past years. The minister alleged on X that some officers had planned their move abroad under a 'deliberate plan' while employed by the government, questioning their commitment to the country.





The defence minister also said that the person who arranged the Permanent Residency permits had fled Pakistan after accumulating large sums of money from prominent bureaucrats.





Attacking their re-settlement move, he alleged that these bureaucrats had made a lot of wealth under their favourite politicians in successive governments -- and questioned if they were just in 'transit' in Pakistan before moving abroad permanently.





-- REDIFF NEWS



