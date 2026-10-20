Amit Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activists in Punjab

16:47

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets and offers his condolences to family members of Vikramjit Singh, in Gurdaspur on Tuesday./@AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa, who was murdered last week by a medical store owner.



Hours before Shah's visit, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the government has decided to transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.



Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire on Jhota after he questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar.



The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.



Seven days after Jhota's murder, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice.



Earlier in the day, Shah arrived in Punjab to visit Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Mansa, where he met with the families of individuals who lost their lives due to drug-related issues in the state. After visiting Gurdaspur and Sangrur, he headed for Mansa.