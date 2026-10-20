Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activists in Punjab

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
16:47
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets and offers his condolences to family members of Vikramjit Singh, in Gurdaspur on Tuesday./@AmitShah X/ANI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets and offers his condolences to family members of Vikramjit Singh, in Gurdaspur on Tuesday./@AmitShah X/ANI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa, who was murdered last week by a medical store owner.

Hours before Shah's visit, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the government has decided to transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire on Jhota after he questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

Seven days after Jhota's murder, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice.

Earlier in the day, Shah arrived in Punjab to visit Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Mansa, where he met with the families of individuals who lost their lives due to drug-related issues in the state. After visiting Gurdaspur and Sangrur, he headed for Mansa.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row erupts over Sanjay Raut's Albania arson post
LIVE! Row erupts over Sanjay Raut's Albania arson post

Rubio lands in India amid trade strains, seeks to reset ties
Rubio lands in India amid trade strains, seeks to reset ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kick-started a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels
Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X.

'70% Of Stars Have Paid Bishnoi'
'70% Of Stars Have Paid Bishnoi'

'The remaining 30% are scared they will be shot at and they too will shell out the money soon.'

'Dream come true': IAF chief takes final sortie in Kiran Mk-1
'Dream come true': IAF chief takes final sortie in Kiran Mk-1

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, the outgoing IAF chief, flew his final sortie aboard an HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, bringing his distinguished flying career full circle. The flight was...