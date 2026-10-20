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Air India Express flight suffers bird strike, all 148 flyers safe

Tue, 20 October 2026
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13:26
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An Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru suffered a bird strike but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, with all 148 passengers and crew members remaining unharmed.

Flight IX2065, going from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, completed its journey and was moved to a parking stand after landing. Ground engineers and technical teams subsequently began inspecting the aircraft to assess any potential damage to its structure or engines as part of standard safety procedures. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.

In a separate incident on October 14, Air India flight AI-2030, operating from Frankfurt to Delhi, departed from Jaipur International Airport for its onward destination on Wednesday afternoon after security agencies conducted a comprehensive sanitisation sweep and cleared the aircraft following a hijack scare, officials said. 

The aircraft was cleared for takeoff after the Aerodrome Committee evaluated the situation and concluded that the threat alert was resolved. 

The international flight had made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport at approximately 09:35 IST after transmitting 'Squawk 7500'--the internationally designated transponder distress code indicating unlawful interference or a suspected hijacking.

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