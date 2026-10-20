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AAP leader seeks FIR over cockroach effigy at Pitampura Ramlila in Delhi

Tue, 20 October 2026
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A 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at Pitampura in New Delhi./ANI Photo
A 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at Pitampura in New Delhi./ANI Photo
Aam Aadmi Party Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj has filed a complaint with the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Police commissioner against the organisers of the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee in Pitampura over a planned burning of a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside those of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj accused the organisers of deliberately hurting people's religious sentiments, altering sacred Hindu traditions and attempting to incite enmity between communities.

The complaint names committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Sevraha and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, among others, and seeks the immediate removal of the allegedly offensive content from media platforms.

Bharadwaj sought an FIR, warning that he would approach the court if no action is taken.

The complaint follows a video showing the Ramlila ground in Pitampura, where effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad were seen alongside a cockroach effigy.

The committee has announced it would burn the 30-foot cockroach effigy on Dussehra.

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