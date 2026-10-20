A legend exits CNN: Christiane Amanpour to leave after 43 years





-- Rediff News

She will formally exit the network in June 2027.Beginning as an entry-level assistant in 1983 at CNN's international desk in Atlanta, the Iranian-British journalist went on to become its leading foreign correspondent known for her reporting on global affairs and conflicts, and for her interviews with world leaders and personalities.Her reporting on the Gulf war and the Bosnian war in the 1990s is the stuff of journalism legend.Today she is the face of CNN's topmost global affairs programme, apart from hosting CNN'sHer exit announcement comes weeks after Skydance announced its $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, which brought CNN and CBS News under its ownership.CNN chief executive officer Mark Thompson, who shared Amanpour's statement with the staff, said, 'Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I'm very sorry to see her go, but I've come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.'Amanpour said her daily shows across CNN and PBS will end at the end of this year, while the weekly show on CNN will run through May followed by a 'smooth transition through June'.She will also continue her podcast,, along with former husband James Rubin, while being on the lookout for 'interesting new projects down the line'.