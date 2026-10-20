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6 injured in firecracker blast during Durga idol immersion in UP

Tue, 20 October 2026
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20:36
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Six people sustained burn injuries in a firecracker blast during a Durga idol immersion procession here on Tuesday, the police said.

They said the blast triggered a stampede-like situation and some people sustained minor injuries in the melee.

The incident occurred during the immersion procession organised by the Chauri Bazar Durga Puja Committee in the Chauri police station area, additional superintendent of police Shubham Agrawal said.

A spark from a firecracker being lit during the procession landed on a firecracker that a young man was carrying, triggering a blast, he said.

Six people with burn injuries were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the ASP said.

The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, Agrawal said. 

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