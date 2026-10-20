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12-year-old girl dies after eating chowmein at temple fair in UP's Kasganj

Tue, 20 October 2026
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A 12-year-old girl died allegedly after eating chowmein and ice cream at a fair near a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, with officials suspecting that a piece of food may have blocked her airway.

Tanu Srivastava, a Class 10 student and resident of Mirhachi town in Etah district, had visited the Maa Chamunda Devi temple in Kasganj with her family after completing a nine-day fast on Monday afternoon.

After offering prayers, she ate chowmein and ice cream at the fair held on the temple premises. While returning home around 4.30 pm, she suddenly became restless and began vomiting, officials said.

Her family rushed her to Kalawati Hospital in Kasganj, where doctors declared her dead, the officials said.

Etah additional district magistrate Rajendra Prasad said a piece of chowmein might have entered and obstructed the girl's windpipe while she was vomiting, leading to her death.

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