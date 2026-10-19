What's happening? Shatrughan Sinha reacts to firing incident on Tiger Shroff

11:31

Actor Shatrughan Sinha expressed concern over the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and called the attack "shocking".



Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.



The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.



Sinha shared a note on his X handle on Monday as he reacted to the incident. "What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF, worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu," he wrote.



The veteran actor said Shroff was "lucky" he didn't get hurt in the incident. "But his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter," he added.



The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident, and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, officials said.