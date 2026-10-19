Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

What's happening? Shatrughan Sinha reacts to firing incident on Tiger Shroff

Mon, 19 October 2026
Share:
11:31
image
Actor Shatrughan Sinha expressed concern over the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and called the attack "shocking".

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

Sinha shared a note on his X handle on Monday as he reacted to the incident. "What's happening???? Yesterday's shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF, worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu," he wrote.

The veteran actor said Shroff was "lucky" he didn't get hurt in the incident. "But his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter," he added.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing incident, and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, officials said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police
LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police

Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?
Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.

Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi
Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi

Three individuals, including a minor, suspected of involvement in the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, were detained in Kota, Rajasthan, while attempting to flee to Nepal. The suspects, identified as Ritik and Rehan, were...

3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing
3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing

Three individuals have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, as police investigate the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China
Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China

An Army officer's wife has been booked in Jammu for alleged espionage, accused of using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to write analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives. The...