Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

We regret supporting CEC appointment process, says Jagan

Mon, 19 October 2026
Share:
12:46
image
YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's admission that his party made a "mistake" in supporting the 2023 legislation to select the Chief Election Commissioner drew sharp criticism from ruling TDP and BJP leaders on Monday.

While the TDP slammed Reddy for "political convenience", the BJP questioned the sudden shift in his stance.

Reddy had mentioned that neither the CEC at the Centre nor State Election Commissioners (SEC) should be appointed by the ruling party, arguing that the process must be entrusted to an independent, neutral body.

"We regret supporting the process under which the ruling party nominates the Chief Election Commissioner at the Centre... neither the CEC nor the SEC should be appointed by the ruling party," Reddy said, addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Comparing the selection process to an examination, he said, "An examiner cannot be appointed by the student," arguing that even an honest election commissioner would face criticism if the appointment was not made by a neutral body.

The former CM further said the selection committee should comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India (CJI), with all three exercising their voting rights.

Under the existing law, the Prime Minister and a Union Cabinet minister nominated by him have two votes, while the LoP has one, he said, adding that the CJI had been excluded from the process.

"This is a flaw in the system. Unless this flaw is rectified, the system cannot be improved," Reddy said, adding that the YSRCP had realised its "mistake" after supporting the legislation.

Suggesting similar reforms for State Election Commissions, he said SECs should not be appointed by CMs or ruling parties, but by a neutral authority.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police
LIVE! No minor among arrested accused: Mumbai police

Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?
Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.

Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi
Tiger Shroff shooters were planning to flee to Nepal via Delhi

Three individuals, including a minor, suspected of involvement in the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, were detained in Kota, Rajasthan, while attempting to flee to Nepal. The suspects, identified as Ritik and Rehan, were...

3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing
3 suspects arrested in Kota for Tiger Shroff car firing

Three individuals have been detained in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the recent firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, as police investigate the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China
Army officer's wife booked on charges of spying for China

An Army officer's wife has been booked in Jammu for alleged espionage, accused of using AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude to write analytical papers on sensitive national security issues for Chinese intelligence operatives. The...