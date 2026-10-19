We regret supporting CEC appointment process, says Jagan

12:46

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's admission that his party made a "mistake" in supporting the 2023 legislation to select the Chief Election Commissioner drew sharp criticism from ruling TDP and BJP leaders on Monday.



While the TDP slammed Reddy for "political convenience", the BJP questioned the sudden shift in his stance.



Reddy had mentioned that neither the CEC at the Centre nor State Election Commissioners (SEC) should be appointed by the ruling party, arguing that the process must be entrusted to an independent, neutral body.



"We regret supporting the process under which the ruling party nominates the Chief Election Commissioner at the Centre... neither the CEC nor the SEC should be appointed by the ruling party," Reddy said, addressing a press conference on Sunday.



Comparing the selection process to an examination, he said, "An examiner cannot be appointed by the student," arguing that even an honest election commissioner would face criticism if the appointment was not made by a neutral body.



The former CM further said the selection committee should comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India (CJI), with all three exercising their voting rights.



Under the existing law, the Prime Minister and a Union Cabinet minister nominated by him have two votes, while the LoP has one, he said, adding that the CJI had been excluded from the process.



"This is a flaw in the system. Unless this flaw is rectified, the system cannot be improved," Reddy said, adding that the YSRCP had realised its "mistake" after supporting the legislation.



Suggesting similar reforms for State Election Commissions, he said SECs should not be appointed by CMs or ruling parties, but by a neutral authority.