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Uttarakhand gets a new governor

Mon, 19 October 2026
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12:09
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Dhal Singh Bisen was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on Monday.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand high court Manoj Kumar Tiwari at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, members of his cabinet, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and several other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Bisen succeeds Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retd.), who served as governor for over five years.

Bisen, whose appointment was announced by President Droupadi Murmu on October 12, brings decades of legislative and administrative experience.

A four-time MLA and former Balaghat MP, Bisen has served as Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister and handled important portfolios like school education, forest, transport and mines.

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