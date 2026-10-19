UDP left with one just MLA as 3 join Sangma's NPP

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Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Image Credit: ANI





-- REDIFF NEWS

Increasing the strength of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's party from 33 to 36 in the 60-member Assembly, three United Democratic Party MLAs in Meghalaya are likely to join the National People's Party (NPP),After the earlier the merger of eight UDP MLAs with the BJP, the UDP will now have just one legislator. The party once had 12 MLAs.Both BJP and UDP are constituents of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.In New Delhi on September 23, eight legislators joined the BJP. Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma recognised the merger on October 16. The BJP's strength after this development rose from 2 MLAs to 10.The next assembly election in the northeastern state is due in early 2028.