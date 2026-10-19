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Two foreigners held in Greater Noida with narcotics worth Rs 1 cr

Mon, 19 October 2026
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Two foreign nationals, including a woman, were arrested from Greater Noida on Monday for alleged drug-trafficking, and 920 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) -- worth around Rs 1 crore in the illicit market -- was recovered from them, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Usulor, a Ghana national, and Laylo Sharzay, a native of Uzbekistan.

The duo was held near Knowledge Park-II metro station during a joint operation by Knowledge Park police station and the Agra zonal unit of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), based on intelligence inputs, officials said.

A scooter allegedly used for drug-trafficking was also seized from their possession.

"During interrogation, the accused said a person identified as Kalisto prepared the MDMA powder, which the two allegedly helped sell across Delhi-NCR," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters, adding that efforts are underway to arrest Kalisto.

According to police, Usulor and Laylo were residing in south Delhi's Mehrauli and Chhatarpur Enclave areas, respectively, while the latter would also visit Lucknow on some occasions.

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