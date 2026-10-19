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Tiger Shroff shooting: One suspect was out on bail, says father

Mon, 19 October 2026
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One of the three suspects detained in Rajasthan for alleged involvement in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai was out on bail in an Arms Act case, according to his father.

The suspects, including a minor, were detained from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express in Rajasthan's Kota city on Monday. They planned to flee to Nepal, Kota police officials said.

Two of the accused have been identified as Ritik from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Sonipat, they said.

Rehan's father Raisuddin told reporters in Sonipat on Monday that his son, a class 9 dropout, was earlier arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years... He has been living with his mother in Devdu village," said Raisuddin, a daily wager.

Kota police said that according to preliminary questioning, Rehan was in touch with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack in an unverified social media post.

Three assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. 

The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured. Police said three rounds were fired at the War actor.

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