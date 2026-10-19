Tiger Shroff shooting: Accused planned to flee to Nepal

14:09

Kota Superintendent of police Tejaswani Gautam on Monday said the three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, identified as Rehan alias Sukka of Haryana, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan of Bihar, and a minor, will be handed over to Mumbai Police.



She said the police received information in the morning that the three primary suspects were travelling by train and were expected to arrive in Kota.



Addressing the press conference, Kota SP said, "This morning, we received information, prompting us to activate our team. We learned that the three primary suspects involved in the firing were travelling by train and were due to arrive in Kota. Acting on this information, our team, within just 15 minutes, set a trap and thoroughly searched the entire train."



"Through this swift action by the Kota City Police, we have apprehended all three suspects responsible for the firing. We will soon hand the suspects over to the Mumbai Police. The names of these three individuals are: Rehan, alias Sukka, from Sonipat, Haryana; Hritik Kurmi, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, who had been residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for the past few years; and one minor. We have apprehended and detained all three, and we will now hand them over to the Mumbai Police," she further said.



SP Tejaswani Gautam further confirmed that intial investigation had shown that the shooters were linked to gangster Anil Pandit who was affliated to Lawrence Bishnoi.



"Weapons have not been found yet. However, they will be interrogated to determine what they did with the weapons, and appropriate legal action will follow. Their plan was to escape to Nepal. The Kota City Police detained them at the railway station. Based on preliminary questioning, we got to know that Anil Pandit had been in contact with Rehan. Anil Pandit is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi...They were travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express, in a general compartment. Their plan was to reach Delhi and then flee towards Nepal. The Mumbai Police have now arrived, and we are proceeding with the handover," she said.



According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. While the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.