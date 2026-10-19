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Tiger Shroff shooting: 3 suspects arrested from train in Kota

Mon, 19 October 2026
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11:45
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Three men suspected to be involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff were detained in Rajasthan's Kota from a train coming from Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

"The three suspects have been detained by Kota city police today at Kota station," the official told PTI.

Three unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

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