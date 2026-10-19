Tiger Shroff firing: Accused was in touch with Bishnoi aide

14:57

Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam on Monday said that Rehan, one of the three accused detained in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, had previously been in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang suspected of operating from the US.



The three accused were detained by Kota City Police at a railway station while travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express. According to Gautam, preliminary questioning revealed that they planned to travel to Delhi and then escape to Nepal.



Speaking about the investigation, Gautam said the police received information about the accused at around 9:45 am and covered the exit points, platforms and other locations to apprehend them.



Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there. Rehan had previously been in contact with Anil Pandit...," she said while speaking to the media.



"We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 AM. The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them. Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity," she added.



"The other two, one of whom is a minor and the other, Rehan, work as labourers in Sonipat," she further said.